Let’s Get Cultish
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books about cults!
Things Mentioned
Webster’s Dictionary defines “cult” as…
Books Discussed
Nine Perfect Strangers – Liane Moriarty
Bunny – Mona Awad
Catherine House – Elisabeth Thomas
Sorrowland – Rivers Solomon
Home Is Where The Bodies Are – Jeneva Rose
The Return of Ellie Black – Emiko Jean
Otherwise you can:
