Let’s Celebrate Indigenous Heritage Month!

Tune in as Katie McLain and Kendra Winchester discuss mysteries and thrillers for Indigenous Heritage Month.

Books Discussed

My Heart Is a Chainsaw – Stephen Graham Jones

Shutter – Ramona Emerson

Winter Counts – David Heska Wanbli Weiden

Moon of the Crusted Snow – Waubgeshig Rice

Firekeeper’s Daughter – Angeline Boulley

The Resemblance – Lauren Nossett

The Best American Mystery and Suspense 2022 – edited Jess Walter and Steph Cha

