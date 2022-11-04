Let’s Celebrate Indigenous Heritage Month!
Tune in as Katie McLain and Kendra Winchester discuss mysteries and thrillers for Indigenous Heritage Month.
Books Discussed
My Heart Is a Chainsaw – Stephen Graham Jones
Shutter – Ramona Emerson
Winter Counts – David Heska Wanbli Weiden
Moon of the Crusted Snow – Waubgeshig Rice
Firekeeper’s Daughter – Angeline Boulley
The Resemblance – Lauren Nossett
The Best American Mystery and Suspense 2022 – edited Jess Walter and Steph Cha
