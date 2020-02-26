Episode 73
Latinx SFF Authors
Sharifah and Jenn discuss Watchmen, awards shortlists, The Green Knight, and favorite Latinx science fiction and fantasy authors.
News
Watchmen and education around the Tulsa Race Massacre
Holy hell, The Green Knight trailer
Ray Bradbury Prize Shortlist announced
Books
We Set The Dark on Fire & We Unleash The Merciless Storm by Tehlor Kay Mejia (tw: sexual assault, torture, racial violence, homophobia)
Kalpa Imperial by Angélica Gorodischer
Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes
Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez (tw: bloodshed & violence)
More Reading
Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Daniel José Older
Gabriel García Márquez
Zoraida Córdova
Carmen Maria Machado
Anna-Marie McLemore
Malka Older
Lilliam Rivera
Ana Castillo
Rudolfo Anaya
Adam Silvera