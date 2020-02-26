Latinx SFF Authors

Sharifah and Jenn discuss Watchmen, awards shortlists, The Green Knight, and favorite Latinx science fiction and fantasy authors.

News

Watchmen and education around the Tulsa Race Massacre

Nebula Finalists Announced

Holy hell, The Green Knight trailer

Ray Bradbury Prize Shortlist announced

Books

We Set The Dark on Fire & We Unleash The Merciless Storm by Tehlor Kay Mejia (tw: sexual assault, torture, racial violence, homophobia)

Kalpa Imperial by Angélica Gorodischer

Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes

Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez (tw: bloodshed & violence)

More Reading

Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Daniel José Older

Gabriel García Márquez

Zoraida Córdova

Carmen Maria Machado

Anna-Marie McLemore

Malka Older

Lilliam Rivera

Ana Castillo

Rudolfo Anaya

Adam Silvera