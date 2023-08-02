Kitten Camaraderie and a Backlist Bonanza

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica and Tirzah discuss some backlist YA titles you should check out.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Wanna escape the Dog Days of summer with purrfect book recommendations? Let Tailored Book Recommendations pick awesome books to keep you entertained. Touch grass, grab some lemonade, and enjoy TBR’s picks.

News:

Heartstopper Season Two Trailer Dropped

New App Gives Free Access to Banned Books Depending On Area

Books Discussed:

The Golden Day by Ursula Dubosarsky

The Do-Over by Lynn Painter

Look Back by Tatsuki Fujimoto

The Cheerleaders by Kara Thomas

East by Edith Pattou

The Obsession by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Surviving the City by Tasha Spillett, illustrated by Natasha Donovan and Donovan Yaciuk

Tell Me How You Really Feel by Aminah Mae Safi

Book Club Book: A Song of Salvation by Alechia Dow