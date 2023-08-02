Kitten Camaraderie and a Backlist Bonanza
Erica and Tirzah discuss some backlist YA titles you should check out.
News:
Heartstopper Season Two Trailer Dropped
New App Gives Free Access to Banned Books Depending On Area
Books Discussed:
The Golden Day by Ursula Dubosarsky
The Do-Over by Lynn Painter
Look Back by Tatsuki Fujimoto
The Cheerleaders by Kara Thomas
East by Edith Pattou
The Obsession by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Surviving the City by Tasha Spillett, illustrated by Natasha Donovan and Donovan Yaciuk
Tell Me How You Really Feel by Aminah Mae Safi
Book Club Book: A Song of Salvation by Alechia Dow