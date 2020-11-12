Episode 42
Kidlit Holiday Gift Guide
Nicole and Matthew share a selection of the books they’ve recommended most this year.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life , Spacebattle Lunchtime Vol. 3 by Natalie Riess (REESE) from Oni Lion Forge Publishing Group, and Odessa by Jonathan Hill from Oni Lion Forge Publishing Group.
To get even more kidlit news and recommendations, sign up for our The Kids Are All Right newsletter!
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
BOARD BOOKS:
- Lil Libros written by Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein, illustrated by Citlali Reyes
- ABC For Me: ABC What Can I Be?: YOU Can Be Anything YOU Want To Be, From A To Z by Sugar Snap Studio, Jessie Ford
- Our Little Adventures: Stories Featuring Foundational Language Concepts for Growing Minds by Tabitha Paige
- Future Baby (series) by Lori Alexander – Future President, Future Engineer, Future Astronaut
PICTURE BOOKS:
- Your Name is a Song by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow illustrated by Luisa Uribe
- We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade
- Magnificent Homespun Brown: A Celebration by Samara Cole Doyon; illustrated by Kaylani Juanita
- Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away by Meg Medina; illustrated by Sonia Sanchez
NONFICTION:
- Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Immigrant Women Who Changed the World by Elena Favilli
- Woke: A Young Poet’s Call To Justice by Mahogany L. Browne, Elizabeth Acevedo, and Olivia Gatwood; illustrated by Theodore Taylor, III
- Dictionary For A Better World: Poems, Quotes, And Anecdotes From A To Z by Irene Latham and Charles Waters; illustrated by Mehrdokht Amini
- Girls Who Build: Inspiring Curiosity and Confidence to Make Anything Possible by Katie Hughes
- A Kids Book About (series) – A Kids Book About Systemic Racism by Jordan Thierry, A Kids Book About Feminism by Emma Mcilroy, A Kids Book About Shame by Jamie Letourneau, A Kids Book About Depression by Kileah McIlvain, and more
MIDDLE GRADE:
- Maya and the Rising Dark by Rena Barron
- From the Desk of Zoe Washington by Janae Marks
- BenBee And The Teacher Griefer: The Kids Under the Stairs by K.A. Holt
- A Wish In The Dark by Christina Soontornvat
- Three Keys by Kelly Yang
GRAPHIC NOVELS:
- Go with the Flow by Karen Schneemann, Lily Williams
- Twins by Varian Johnson and Shannon Wright
- Dungeon Critters by Natalie Riess and Sara Goetter
- Class Act by Jerry Craft
Closing Note:
Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).