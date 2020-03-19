Kidlit Combats Coronavirus
Nicole and Matthew discuss the COVID-19 pandemic through the lens of racism and social media, how the virus is impacting school kids and families, and how the kidlit community is responding.
This episode is sponsored by:
TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations
Don’t Check Out This Book! By Kate Klise & M. Sarah Klise new from Algonquin Young Readers
The Sunken Tower by Tait Howard from Oni Press
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more kidlit news and recommendations, sign up for our The Kids Are All Right newsletter!
RELEVANT LINKS:
Resource for Teaching Online Due to School Closures
Talking to Kids About Coronavirus
Additional Resources Talking With Children: Tips for Caregivers, Parents, and Teachers During Infectious Disease Outbreaks
Coping With Stress During Infectious Disease Outbreaks
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Hand Sanitizer Use at Home, at Play, and Out and About
“Corona Time” kids in costumes
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Books by Raina Telgemeier (Guts; Smile; Babysitters Club)
Books by Marti Dumas (The Little Human; Jupiter Storm; Jaden Toussaint)
Books by Nikki Grimes (Ordinary Hazards; Bedtime for Sweet Creatures; One Last Word)
Books by Lori Alexander (Future Engineer; Future President; All in a Drop)
Books by Jacqueline Woodson (The Day You Begin; Brown Girl Dreaming; Red at the Bone)
Books by Saadia Faruqi (Meet Yasmin series; A Place at the Table)
CLOSING NOTE:
Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).
Also In This Story Stream
- Haymarket Books Offering 10 Free Ebooks to Support Social Distancing
- You Can Now Catalog Unlimited Books For Free With LibraryThing
- Chicago Public Libraries Need To Close Now To Save Lives
- 12 of the Best Cookbooks for Quarantine Cooking and Prep
- Comix Chronicling the Time of COVID-19
- Quiz: Which 500+ Page Book Should You Read While You’re Quarantined?
- Powell’s and McNally Jackson Staff Laid Off Amidst COVID-19 Closures
- Free Resources on the Coronavirus Pandemic to Help You Stay Informed
- Taking Fictional Characters Down with Me: 9 Closed-Space Books for Quarantine Reading
- With COVID-19, Library Staff Should Not Be Required to Report to Work
- Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner Launch #SaveWithStories in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
- Amazon Sees Influx of Self-Published, Plagiarized Coronavirus Books
- Kid Lit Authors Stepping Up During the COVID-19 Crisis and Quarantine
- 7 Short and Soothing Poems to Recite While You Wash Your Hands