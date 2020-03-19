Kidlit Combats Coronavirus

Nicole and Matthew discuss the COVID-19 pandemic through the lens of racism and social media, how the virus is impacting school kids and families, and how the kidlit community is responding.

RELEVANT LINKS:

Resource for Teaching Online Due to School Closures

Talking to Kids About Coronavirus

Additional Resources Talking With Children: Tips for Caregivers, Parents, and Teachers During Infectious Disease Outbreaks

Coping With Stress During Infectious Disease Outbreaks

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Hand Sanitizer Use at Home, at Play, and Out and About

The Everywhere Book Fest

Defaced Mulan movie poster

“Corona Time” kids in costumes

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Books by Raina Telgemeier (Guts; Smile; Babysitters Club)

Books by Marti Dumas (The Little Human; Jupiter Storm; Jaden Toussaint)

Books by Nikki Grimes (Ordinary Hazards; Bedtime for Sweet Creatures; One Last Word)

Books by Lori Alexander (Future Engineer; Future President; All in a Drop)

Books by Jacqueline Woodson (The Day You Begin; Brown Girl Dreaming; Red at the Bone)

Books by Saadia Faruqi (Meet Yasmin series; A Place at the Table)

CLOSING NOTE:

