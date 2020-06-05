Episode 79
Just An Episode of the West Wing
Katie and Rincey talk about the new James Patterson and Bill Clinton book, a new Lisbeth Salander adaptation and mystery short story collections.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, The Last Flight by Julie Clark, and Sister Dear by Hannah Mary McKinnon.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Show Notes
James Patterson and Bill Clinton announce their second book, The President’s Daughter, which is a standalone and not a sequel to The President is Missing
Shortlist for the 2020 Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction
We’re getting close to an Amazon adaptation of Louise Penny’s Chief Inspector Gamache crime novels
Manny Jacinto joins the cast of Nine Perfect Strangers
‘Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ Series Based On Lisbeth Salander Character In Works At Amazon
Netflix is doing a TV adaptation of Anatomy of a Scandal
Trailer for the documentary based on I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara
Season 2 trailer for The Alienist, which is based on Caleb Carr’s novel The Angel of Darkness
Books Mentioned
The First Prehistoric Serial Killer by Teresa Solana, translated by Peter Bush
An Elderly Lady is Up To No Good by Helene Tursten, translated by Marlaine Delargy
Magnetized: Conversations With a Serial Killer by Carlos Busqued, translated Samuel Rutter
Who Killed Berta Caceres? The Murder of an Indigenous Defender and the Race to Save the Planet by Nina Lakhani
The Monsters We Make by Kali White
The House of Whispers by Laura Purcell
Evil Under the Sun by Agatha Christie
The Ancient Nine by Ian K. Smith