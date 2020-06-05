Just An Episode of the West Wing

Katie and Rincey talk about the new James Patterson and Bill Clinton book, a new Lisbeth Salander adaptation and mystery short story collections.

Show Notes

James Patterson and Bill Clinton announce their second book, The President’s Daughter, which is a standalone and not a sequel to The President is Missing

Shortlist for the 2020 Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction

We’re getting close to an Amazon adaptation of Louise Penny’s Chief Inspector Gamache crime novels

Manny Jacinto joins the cast of Nine Perfect Strangers

‘Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ Series Based On Lisbeth Salander Character In Works At Amazon

Netflix is doing a TV adaptation of Anatomy of a Scandal

Trailer for the documentary based on I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara

Season 2 trailer for The Alienist, which is based on Caleb Carr’s novel The Angel of Darkness

Books Mentioned

The First Prehistoric Serial Killer by Teresa Solana, translated by Peter Bush

An Elderly Lady is Up To No Good by Helene Tursten, translated by Marlaine Delargy

Magnetized: Conversations With a Serial Killer by Carlos Busqued, translated Samuel Rutter

Who Killed Berta Caceres? The Murder of an Indigenous Defender and the Race to Save the Planet by Nina Lakhani

The Monsters We Make by Kali White

The House of Whispers by Laura Purcell

Evil Under the Sun by Agatha Christie

The Ancient Nine by Ian K. Smith