July It-Book Knockout
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Rebecca and Jeff consider ten finalists for the “It Book” of July and pick a winner.
Discussed in this episode:
Check out First Edition on Twitter, on Substack, and on Instagram.
And if you have a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts, please and thank you!
Somebody’s Fool by Richard Russo
Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead
Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Star Bringer by Craft and Wolf
Goodbye, Earl by Leesa Cross-Smith
The Librarianist by Patrick DeWitt
Vanishing Maps by Cristina Garcia