Judging Books By Their Covers

This week, Tirzah and Erica dive into the world of YA cover design and chat about some of their favorite design elements and YA covers in recent years.

Books and Links

The Heartstopper official trailer dropped!

Starling by Isabel Strycachz

Six Crimson Cranes & The Dragon’s Promise by Elizabeth Lim

A Sitting in St. James by Rita Williams-Garcia

I Capture the Castle by Dodie Smith, Wednesday Books edition

A Magic Steeped in Poison by Judy I. Lin

A Thousand Steps into Night by Traci Chee

This Poison Heart Kalynn Bayron

Year of the Reaper by Makiia Lucier

Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom by Leigh Bardugo

The Winner’s Curse by Marie Rutkoski

Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim

The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton

Nina LaCour’s entire catalog: Hold Still, The Disenchantments, Everything Leads to You, We Are Okay, Watch Over Me

Adams Cavarlho on Instagram

Book Cover Designers to Follow on Instagram

Wednesday Design

Random House YA Design