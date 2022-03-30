Judging Books By Their Covers
This week, Tirzah and Erica dive into the world of YA cover design and chat about some of their favorite design elements and YA covers in recent years.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
Books and Links
The Heartstopper official trailer dropped!
Starling by Isabel Strycachz
Six Crimson Cranes & The Dragon’s Promise by Elizabeth Lim
A Sitting in St. James by Rita Williams-Garcia
I Capture the Castle by Dodie Smith, Wednesday Books edition
A Magic Steeped in Poison by Judy I. Lin
A Thousand Steps into Night by Traci Chee
This Poison Heart Kalynn Bayron
Year of the Reaper by Makiia Lucier
Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom by Leigh Bardugo
The Winner’s Curse by Marie Rutkoski
Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim
The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton
Nina LaCour’s entire catalog: Hold Still, The Disenchantments, Everything Leads to You, We Are Okay, Watch Over Me
Book Cover Designers to Follow on Instagram