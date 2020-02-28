Judge These Books By Their Cover

Katie and Rincey give a rundown about the discussion around My Dark Vanessa and Excavation and then talk about some mysteries written by Latinx authors.

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot's Read Harder 2020 Challenge, The Lucky One by Lori Rader-Day, and Crooked River, the new Agent Pendergast novel from Preston & Child.

Show Notes

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne are starring in the film adaptation of the true crime book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder by Charles Graeber

Graham Moore’s latest novel, The Holdout, has been optioned for a Hulu series

Hallie Rubenhold, author of The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper, is planning a Whitechapel mural to celebrate the lives of these women

Why cozy mysteries are the hottest TV genre of 2020

Crime Writers of Color has a great list of Black crime authors authors to read for Black History Month

What’s Going on With My Dark Vanessa and Excavation?

Books Mentioned

My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell

Excavation by Wendy C. Ortiz

Bloody Waters by Carolina Garcia-Aguilera

Untamed Shore by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Trouble Is What I Do by Walter Mosley

Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country by Sierra Crane Murdoch

Eight Perfect Murders by Peter Swanson

The Sea of Lost Girls by Carol Goodman

Egg Drop Dead by Vivien Chien

The Majesties by Tiffany Tsao

Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha