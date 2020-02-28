Episode 72
Judge These Books By Their Cover
Katie and Rincey give a rundown about the discussion around My Dark Vanessa and Excavation and then talk about some mysteries written by Latinx authors.
Show Notes
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne are starring in the film adaptation of the true crime book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder by Charles Graeber
Graham Moore’s latest novel, The Holdout, has been optioned for a Hulu series
Hallie Rubenhold, author of The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper, is planning a Whitechapel mural to celebrate the lives of these women
Why cozy mysteries are the hottest TV genre of 2020
Crime Writers of Color has a great list of Black crime authors authors to read for Black History Month
What’s Going on With My Dark Vanessa and Excavation?
Books Mentioned
My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell
Excavation by Wendy C. Ortiz
Bloody Waters by Carolina Garcia-Aguilera
Untamed Shore by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Trouble Is What I Do by Walter Mosley
Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country by Sierra Crane Murdoch
Eight Perfect Murders by Peter Swanson
The Sea of Lost Girls by Carol Goodman
Egg Drop Dead by Vivien Chien
The Majesties by Tiffany Tsao
Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha