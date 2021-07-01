It’s Sexy Flour

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amanda and Jenn discuss books set in Polynesia and Ireland, aristocratic mysteries, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Feedback

Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters (rec’d by Elizabeth)

Questions

1. This is an oddly specific request. I recently read Girl at War and Ask Again, Yes. I really enjoyed the concept of two childhood friends, a boy and a girl, having to be separated for some specific, dare I say tragic, reason and then reunited later in life where they have to address the reason for their separation and decide what they mean to each other now that so much time has passed. Do you know of any other novel that involves a plot line like this?

-Emily

2. Hi Jenn and Amanda,

I’m super fascinated with Polynesia and I would love to read more that’s set on one of the islands in the Pacific. I loved Euphoria and The People in the Trees, which is how I found out that I want more. Can you recommend any books set in historic or contemporary Polynesia that aren’t told exclusively from a white colonial perspective? Made-up islands or peoples are fine, too. I prefer fiction, narrative non-fiction is OK, no memoirs please.

Love the podcast and thanks in advance!

-Cat

3. I love your podcast. It’s so much fun and you have given me so many great reads. I have 2 requests if that is not too greedy.

I am getting close to retirement and was hoping you could recommend some books about women transitioning into this time of life. As much as I am looking forward to this phase of life, it is somewhat daunting. I’m interested in the transition process and finding meaning as one moves into another way of being in the world. Fiction or Nonfiction is fine. A memoir would be great.

I am not a huge fan of Romance but if you could suggest a couple that are character driven and involve a spicy, slightly overweight, post menopausal woman that would be freaking awesome.

Again, just love your show.

Thanks,

-Joan

4. I stumbled on this delightful mystery series (Royal Spyness by Rhys Bowen) a few weeks ago, and I’ve read them all now! I tried her other mystery series, but they lack the whimsy and fun of Georgiana and her aristocratic problems.

Do you have another mystery series that is as smart and fun as this? If so, please share. I need more, and so do my friends to whom I have introduced these books.

Please answer by email, even if you don’t get it on your podcast. There is no rush except that all this at-home time has really upped my reading time. So I’m always looking for a next read….

Thank you for this service and for your fun podcast.

-Susan

5. I am looking for recommendations for fiction set in parts of history that had major societal change. The Enlightenment interests me particularly, but any social revolution would be great! Bonus points if the book has female perspectives.

Happy reading,

-Michelle

6. Hey Get Booked ladies! Love your show! 🙂

I’m looking for some Ireland/Irish book recommendations. I just finished Normal People by Sally Rooney (the book AND the show – SO GOOD). I also studied abroad there a few years ago and am feeling quite nostalgic. So now I’m craving more books either set in Ireland or anything that gives me Ireland vibes. Leaving the subject or genre open to you – I’m generally all over the place with fantasy, sci-fi, contemporary, historical fiction, etc. Just nothing so history textbook heavy that I doze off.

Thanks!

-Sam

7. Hello! First of all thank you for the Lady Sherlock series recommendation, I’ve now finished the series and loved every minute of it. I’m hoping you can help me with some more. I’m good about reading diversely in my non fiction book life but I feel like I’m lacking it in my fiction reading. So any authors who are a part of marginalized communities that you think I would enjoy are welcome. My fiction wheelhouse is: thriller/mystery, strong lead characters ahead of their time, romance subplot (will they/won’t they preferred), historical romance, real world fantasy/magical realism, myth retellings from a lesser characters pov. Don’t feel it has to be in my wheelhouse I’m always open to any good book. Ebooks or audiobooks preferred because money and slow mail. And I know you like puppy pics but I think my hairless one eyed cat Bella is the cutest so I hope you enjoy the photo.

Thanks so much!

-Kristen

Books Discussed

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (tw: racism, lynching, domestic violence)

Recipe For Persuasion by Sonali Dev (cw: graphic death by suicide, alcoholism, rape, intimate partner violence, emotional child abuse)

Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn

Island of Shattered Dreams by Chantal T. Spitz, translated by Jean Anderson

A Taste of Heaven by Penny Watson

Wayward by Dana Spiotta (shout-out to Parul Sehgal’s review in the NYT)

Veronica Speedwell series by Deanna Raybourn (#1 A Curious Beginning)

The Windsor Knot by SJ Bennett

Conjure Women by Afia Atakora (tw: slavery)

Queen of the Night by Alexander Chee

Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan

Other Words For Smoke by Sarah Maria Griffin

Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto

The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich (cw: sex trafficking, domestic violence, addiction)