It’s Pumpkin Spice O’Clock!

This week, Tirzah and Erica talk about all the things that bring fall vibes to their reading lists!

Books and Links:

Enola Holmes 2 is coming!

Enola Holmes and the Elegant Escapade by Nancy Springer

Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell and Faith Erin Hicks

The Accident Season by Moïra Fowley-Doyle

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle

All Our Hidden Gifts by Caroline O’Donoghue

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker, illustrated by Wendy Xu (Collector’s Edition)

Spell on Wheels by Kate Leth, illustrated by Megan Levens and Marissa Louise

The Keeper of the Night by Kylie Lee Baker

Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea Ernshaw

