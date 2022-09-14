It’s Pumpkin Spice O’Clock!
This week, Tirzah and Erica talk about all the things that bring fall vibes to their reading lists!
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
Books and Links:
Enola Holmes and the Elegant Escapade by Nancy Springer
Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell and Faith Erin Hicks
The Accident Season by Moïra Fowley-Doyle
Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle
All Our Hidden Gifts by Caroline O’Donoghue
Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker, illustrated by Wendy Xu (Collector’s Edition)
Spell on Wheels by Kate Leth, illustrated by Megan Levens and Marissa Louise
The Keeper of the Night by Kylie Lee Baker
Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea Ernshaw
Want to send us your feedback, requests, and recommendations? Email us at HeyYA@bookriot.com