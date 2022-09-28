It’s Latine Month!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss some fab YA books by Latine authors to read for Latine Heritage Month and beyond.

Books and Links:

Reading the Stars by Book Riot

Reading the Stars giveaway

National Book Award for Young People’s Literature Longlist announced

Self-Made Boys by Anna Marie-McLemore

The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes

Our Shadows Have Claws edited by Yamile Saied Méndez

Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity by Angela Velez

American Street by Ibi Zoboi

Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado

Burn Down, Rise Up Vincent Tirado

Gabi, A Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero

