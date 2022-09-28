It’s Latine Month!
Tirzah and Erica discuss some fab YA books by Latine authors to read for Latine Heritage Month and beyond.
Books and Links:
Reading the Stars by Book Riot
National Book Award for Young People’s Literature Longlist announced
Self-Made Boys by Anna Marie-McLemore
The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
Our Shadows Have Claws edited by Yamile Saied Méndez
Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity by Angela Velez
American Street by Ibi Zoboi
Fat Chance, Charlie Vega by Crystal Maldonado
Burn Down, Rise Up Vincent Tirado
Gabi, A Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero
