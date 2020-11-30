Episode 72
It’s Gonna Be Sexy
It’s recommendation request time – part 2! Jess and Trisha offer recs to readers looking for comedic romance, underrepresented authors, cruelty-free paranormal romance, and more.
Books Discussed
Polaris Rising by Jesse Mihalik
The Blacksmith Queen by G.A. Aiken
Highland Dragon Warrior by Isabel Cooper
The Rebel Wears Plaid by Eliza Knight
Agnes Moor’s Wild Knight by Alyssa Cole
The Winter Sea and The Firebird by Susanna Kearsley
Being Hospitable by Meka James
Heartbeat Braves by Pamela Sanderson
Taking on the Billionaire by Robin Covington
Second Chance on Cypress Lane by Reese Ryan
The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams
The Love Study by Kris Ripper
Between a Rock and a Hot Mess by Phyllis Bourne
The Duke Who Didn’t by Courtney Milan
Truth or Beard by Penny Reid
Ghosting by Tash Skilton
Mangoes and Mistletoe by Adriana Herrera
Stripped by Zoey Castile
The Baldwin Village and Holidays with the Wongs series by Jackie Lau
The Sumage Solution by G.L. Carriger
Deal with the Devil by Kit Rocha
The Last Wolf by Maria Vale
Hot and Badgered by Shelly Laurenston
The Demigod’s Legacy and Prince in Leather by Holley Trent
Comedic Romances Discussed This Year
Get a Life, Chloe Brown and Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert
The Roommate by Rosie Danan
You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria
The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa
Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall
The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
Meet Cute Club by Jack Harbon
Conventionally Yours by Annabeth Albert
Do You Want To Start a Scandal? by Tess Dare
Fumbled by Alexa Martin
Thanks to everyone who wrote in with recommendation requests, and always feel free to send us your thoughts and questions!