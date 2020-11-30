It’s Gonna Be Sexy

It’s recommendation request time – part 2! Jess and Trisha offer recs to readers looking for comedic romance, underrepresented authors, cruelty-free paranormal romance, and more.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

Books Discussed

Polaris Rising by Jesse Mihalik

The Blacksmith Queen by G.A. Aiken

Highland Dragon Warrior by Isabel Cooper

The Rebel Wears Plaid by Eliza Knight

Agnes Moor’s Wild Knight by Alyssa Cole

The Winter Sea and The Firebird by Susanna Kearsley

Being Hospitable by Meka James

Heartbeat Braves by Pamela Sanderson

Taking on the Billionaire by Robin Covington

Second Chance on Cypress Lane by Reese Ryan

The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams

The Love Study by Kris Ripper

Between a Rock and a Hot Mess by Phyllis Bourne

The Duke Who Didn’t by Courtney Milan

Truth or Beard by Penny Reid

Ghosting by Tash Skilton

Mangoes and Mistletoe by Adriana Herrera

Stripped by Zoey Castile

The Baldwin Village and Holidays with the Wongs series by Jackie Lau

The Sumage Solution by G.L. Carriger

Deal with the Devil by Kit Rocha

The Last Wolf by Maria Vale

Hot and Badgered by Shelly Laurenston

The Demigod’s Legacy and Prince in Leather by Holley Trent

Comedic Romances Discussed This Year

Get a Life, Chloe Brown and Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert

The Roommate by Rosie Danan

You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang

Meet Cute Club by Jack Harbon

Conventionally Yours by Annabeth Albert

Do You Want To Start a Scandal? by Tess Dare

Fumbled by Alexa Martin

Thanks to everyone who wrote in with recommendation requests, and always feel free to send us your thoughts and questions! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).