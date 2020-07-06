Episode 386
It’s An Honest Moustache
Jeff and Rebecca talk some new Trump books, some non-fun Dan Brown news, a hero of the week, and much more.
This episode is sponsored by:
These Nameless Things by Shawn Smucker
Portrait in Sepia, Inés of My Soul, The Infinite Plan, Daughter of Fortune, and Island Beneath the Sea by Isabel Allende
Thicker Than Blood by Mike Omer
Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community
Discussed in this episode:
Boston U’s Center for Antiracist Research launches, founder Ibram X Kendi
Print sales have unexpected high
HBO wins The Vanishing Half in 7-figure bidding war
Hero of the week: teen created app that gets millions to read short stories by text message