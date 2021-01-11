It’s All in the Sideburns

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Jess and Trisha celebrate a new year, discuss Netflix adaptation Bridgerton, and talk about the books they’re ready for – and hoping for – in 2021.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

News

You can watch Bridgerton (or not) on Netflix.

Books Discussed

The Duke and I by Julia Quinn

Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert (Out March 9, 2021)

Incense and Sensibility by Sonali Dev (Out July 6, 2021)

How To Find A Princess by Alyssa Cole (Out May 25, 2021)

Cinnamon Roll and Weave the Dark, Weave the Light by Anna Zabo

Loose Ends Series by Rebekah Weatherspoon

The Bride Bet by Tessa Dare

The Devil Comes Courting by Courtney Milan (Out February 9, 2021)

Let us know what you thought of Bridgerton and what you’re excited to read in 2021. As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).