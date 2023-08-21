It’s All Connected

Kelly Jensen joins Rebecca to discuss a bummer-fest of book banning news, some truly absurd behavior in Texas, and Jay-Z’s partnership with the Brooklyn Public Library.

Discussed in this Episode:

EveryLibrary and Book Riot Partner on Survey About Parent Perceptions of Public Libraries

Iowa School District Using ChatGPT to Identify Titles to Be Removed from Libraries

Anti-LGBTQ Texas School Board Member Caught Illegally Entering School Library

Kansas Newspaper Illegally Raided by Police

Jay-Z Partners with Brooklyn Public Library

Watch the trailer for Hulu’s adaptation of The Other Black Girl

Subscribe to Kelly’s Literary Activism newsletter