It’s a Cookie Conspiracy

Eric and Kelly talk about YA books where the setting is almost a character in and of itself, as well as highlight their summer YA TBRs.

SHOW NOTES

Timekeeper by Tara Sim

The Mall by Megan McCafferty

War and Speech by Don Zolidis

The Serpent King by Jeff Zentner

This Is All Your Fault by Aminah Mae Safi

The November Girl by Lydia Kang

Toxic by Lydia Kang

Start Here by Trish Doller

Wilder Girls by Rory Power

Wicked Saints by Emily Duncan

Crown of Feathers by Nicki Pau Preto

Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim

Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds

Star Daughter by Shveta Thakrar

The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

My Eyes Are Up Here by Laura Zimmermann

Blood Moon by Lucy Cuthew

Heart of Iron by Ashley Poston

The Summer of Everything by Julian Winters

Finding My Voice by Marie Myung-Ok Lee