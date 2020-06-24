Episode 71
It’s a Cookie Conspiracy
Eric and Kelly talk about YA books where the setting is almost a character in and of itself, as well as highlight their summer YA TBRs.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes made by Book Riot, A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow, and Agnes At The End of the World by Kelly McWilliams.
SHOW NOTES
The Serpent King by Jeff Zentner
This Is All Your Fault by Aminah Mae Safi
The November Girl by Lydia Kang
Crown of Feathers by Nicki Pau Preto
Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim
Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds
Star Daughter by Shveta Thakrar
The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed
Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon
My Eyes Are Up Here by Laura Zimmermann
Heart of Iron by Ashley Poston
The Summer of Everything by Julian Winters