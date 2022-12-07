It’s a Backlist Bonanza!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Tirzah and Erica are throwing it back by talking about a bunch of backlist titles that you don’t want to miss!

Show Notes:

Annabelle’s Book Club has opened in LA

Trouble is a Friend of Mine by Stephanie Tromly

A Winter’s Promise by Christelle Dabos

The Good Luck Girls by Charlotte Nicole Davis

Late to the Party by Kelly Quindlen

A Northern Light by Jennifer Donnelly

Spindle’s End by Robin McKinley

The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang

Uzumaki: Spiral into Horror by Junji Ito