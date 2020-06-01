Episode 60
“It Comes Down to Weather”: An Interview with Tosca Musk
Jess and Trisha talk with Passionflix founder and CEO Tosca Musk about romance adaptations, managing fan and author expectations, and what being a “producer” actually means.
This episode is sponsored by a Taste of Sage from Harper Paperbacks; Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev and William Morrow paperbacks; and TBR: Book Riot’s service for Tailored Book Recommendations, now available as a gift!
News
Take a peek at Gabriel’s Inferno or one of the other romance novel adaptations on Passionflix.
Books Discussed
Gabriel’s Inferno by Sylvain Reynard
The Ravenswood Series (the first book is A Girl Like Her) by Talia Hibbert
Better Off Red by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Let It Shine by Alyssa Cole
Something to Talk About by Meryl Wilsner
The Driven series (the first book is Driven) by K. Bromberg
Fighting to Breathe by Aurora Rose Reynolds
Wicked by Jennifer L. Armentrout
You can find Tosca and Passionflix on Twitter and Instagram at @toscamusk and @passionflix, and as always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).