“It Comes Down to Weather”: An Interview with Tosca Musk

Jess and Trisha talk with Passionflix founder and CEO Tosca Musk about romance adaptations, managing fan and author expectations, and what being a “producer” actually means.

News

Take a peek at Gabriel’s Inferno or one of the other romance novel adaptations on Passionflix.

Books Discussed

Gabriel’s Inferno by Sylvain Reynard

The Ravenswood Series (the first book is A Girl Like Her) by Talia Hibbert

Better Off Red by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Let It Shine by Alyssa Cole

Something to Talk About by Meryl Wilsner

The Driven series (the first book is Driven) by K. Bromberg

Fighting to Breathe by Aurora Rose Reynolds

Wicked by Jennifer L. Armentrout

