The It Books of October 2024

Katie and Kendra have been affected by Hurricane Helene, so we are bringing you this episode from the Book Riot Podcast in which Jeff and Rebecca consider 10 books (including a couple of buzzy mysteries!) and crown one of them the It Book of the Month.

Discussed in this episode:

Operation Airdrop

The Message

The Mighty Red

Slaveroad

The Bog Wife

The Boyfriend

The Revenge of The Tipping Point

What I Ate in One Year

Sonny Boy

Meditations for Mortals

Absolution