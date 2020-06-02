Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Episode 11
Interview with Screenwriter Sarah Gubbins about SHIRLEY

Mary Kay and Louise talk about important things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? What was it like to adapt Shirley Jackson to film? And, what are you reading now?

This episode contains a really special interview with Sarah Gubbins, screenwriter of the new release film adaptation, Shirley. 

This episode is sponsored by On LightHouses, The Yield, and Shelf Addiction.

BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:

#FrightGirlSummer

We Are All Fluxus Artists Now: Natilee Harren on Making the Most of Mundane Tasks

“The First Lines of Emails I’ve Received While Quarantining” by Jessica Salfia

Trailer of Shirley, adapted from Shirley: A Novel by Sarah Scarf Merrell

Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett

Gender Trouble by Judith Butler

Hangsaman by Shirley Jackson

We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson

Raising Demons by Shirley Jackson

“The Lottery” by Shirley Jackson

YOU CAN FIND YOUR HOSTS HERE:

Louise @ www.didyoueverstoptothink.com and @chaletfan on Twitter.

Mary Kay @ www.marykaymcbrayer.comTwitter at @mkmcbrayer, and Instagram at @marykaymcbrayer.

