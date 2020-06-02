Episode 11
Interview with Screenwriter Sarah Gubbins about SHIRLEY
Mary Kay and Louise talk about important things like, what’s going on in the literary world right now? What was it like to adapt Shirley Jackson to film? And, what are you reading now?
This episode contains a really special interview with Sarah Gubbins, screenwriter of the new release film adaptation, Shirley.
BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:
We Are All Fluxus Artists Now: Natilee Harren on Making the Most of Mundane Tasks
“The First Lines of Emails I’ve Received While Quarantining” by Jessica Salfia
Trailer of Shirley, adapted from Shirley: A Novel by Sarah Scarf Merrell
Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett
Gender Trouble by Judith Butler
Hangsaman by Shirley Jackson
We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson
Raising Demons by Shirley Jackson
“The Lottery” by Shirley Jackson
