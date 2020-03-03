International Women’s Day, Revisited

This week Alice and Kim talk about popular self-help books, admit to sometimes reading fiction, and revisit one of their favorite podcast topics, books to celebrate International Women’s Day!

This episode is sponsored by Spirit Run by Noé Álvarez, on sale now from Catapult and Libro.fm.

Subscribe to For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.

Nonfiction News

Washington Post: Katherine Johnson, ‘hidden figure’ at NASA during 1960s space race, dies at 101

Apartment Therapy: Here’s the Most Popular Self-Help Book In Your State

New Books

Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong

Rust: A Memoir of Steel and Grit by Eliese Colette Goldbach

Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country by Sierra Crane Murdoch

Spirit Run: A 6,000-Mile Marathon Through North America’s Stolen Land by Noé Álvarez

The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson

Go to Sleep (I Miss You): Cartoons from the Fog of New Parenthood by Lucy Knisley

International Women’s Day

I Should Have Honor: A Memoir of Hope and Pride in Pakistan by Khalida Brohi

Bananeras: Women Transforming the Banana Unions of Latin America by Dana Frank

Dare to Disappoint: Growing Up in Turkey by Ögze Samanci

Speaking Truth to Power by Anita Hill

Strange Justice: The Selling of Clarence Thomas by Jane Mayer and Jill Abramson

Almost American Girl by Robin Ha

The Glass Universe: How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars by Dava Sobel

The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui

Reading Now

The Art of Noticing by Rob Walker

Lent by Jo Walton