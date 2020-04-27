Influential Sweaters

Jeff and Rebecca follow-up about Sweaters of Consequence, scrutinize #booksareessential, lament the through-line of the most challenged books of 2019, but end on a good thing.

Links discussed in this episode:

Indie bookseller flowchart on how to spend your dollars for best impact

Case study on what libraries are doing right now

PRH donates 750,000 books to First Book

PW rallies behind indies with #booksareessential campaign

Amazon revealed as mystery donor of $250k to UK bookshops

ALA list of 2019’s most challenged books