Episode 372
Influential Sweaters
Jeff and Rebecca follow-up about Sweaters of Consequence, scrutinize #booksareessential, lament the through-line of the most challenged books of 2019, but end on a good thing.
This episode is sponsored by:
Links discussed in this episode:
Indie bookseller flowchart on how to spend your dollars for best impact
Case study on what libraries are doing right now
PRH donates 750,000 books to First Book
PW rallies behind indies with #booksareessential campaign
Amazon revealed as mystery donor of $250k to UK bookshops