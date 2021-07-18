Infinite Monkeys

Jeff and Rebecca parse listener feedback on what makes historical fiction, explicate the bestselling books of the year so far, and more.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Discussed in this episode:

Book Riot’s best of the year so far

PW bestselling books of the year so far

The Niles Public Library is a Warning

A win! Portland Public Schools will no longer teach book containing historical inaccuracies