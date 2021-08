Jenn Northington joins Rebecca to talk about the Hachette/Workman acquisition, the state of book tours, a truly mistifying publishing scam, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

Follow-up: Leander, TX school district pulls more books

Hachette is buying Workman

Did the pandemic kill the book tour?

The strangest scam in publishing

First look at Wheel of Time adaptation