This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books for Native American Heritage Month.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

It’s happening, readers — we’re bringing paperbacks! Whether you (or a reader you know and love) hate carrying around bulky hardcovers, you’re on a budget, you want a wider range of recommendations, or all of the above, you can now get a paperback subscription from TBR, curated just for you by one of our Bibliologists. The holidays are here, and we’ve got three different levels for gifting to suit every budget. Get all the details at mytbr.co.

Things Mentioned

Goodreads Choice Awards

The Indigenous Reading Circle Book Club

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Twilight Falls – Juneau Black

And Then She Fell – Alicia Elliott

This Town Sleeps – Dennis E. Staples

The Berry Pickers – Amanda Peters

Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology – ed. Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr.

The Fiction Writer – Jillian Cantor

The Folly – Gemma Amor

Contact

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com.

Otherwise you can:

Find Kendra on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester

Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady

And we will talk to you all next time!