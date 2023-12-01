Indigenous Authors for Native American Heritage Month
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss books for Native American Heritage Month.
Things Mentioned
The Indigenous Reading Circle Book Club
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Twilight Falls – Juneau Black
And Then She Fell – Alicia Elliott
This Town Sleeps – Dennis E. Staples
The Berry Pickers – Amanda Peters
Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology – ed. Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr.
The Fiction Writer – Jillian Cantor
The Folly – Gemma Amor
