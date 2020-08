Sharifah and guest Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein stir up an old debate, comparing and contrasting science fiction films Inception and Paprika.

This episode is sponsored by Read or Dead, Book Riot’s mystery/thriller podcast, Hawk by James Patterson, and Flatiron Books, publishers of Court of Lions by Somaiya Daud.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here. The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

Books Discussed

Paprika by Yasutaka Tsutsui