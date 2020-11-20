Inaugural Serial Killers

Katie and Rincey get geared up for the holiday season with a giant pile of books that you could give to someone (or yourself).

Books Mentioned

The Golden Thread: The Cold War and the Mysterious Death of Dag Hammarskjöld by Ravi Somaiya

IQ by Joe Ide

The Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The True Story of Rose Dugdale and the Russborough House Art Heist by Anthony M. Amore

The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century by Kirk Wallace Johnson

Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby

White Rabbit by Caleb Roehrig

Mimi Lee Gets a Clue by Jennifer J. Chow (A Sassy Cat Mystery #1)

In the Hall With the Knife by Diane Peterfreund

The Midnight Assassin: Panic, Scandal, and the Hunt for America’s First Serial Killer by Skip Hollandsworth

America’s First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster by Mary Kay McBrayer

Perfect Days by Raphael Montes

The Kill Club by Wendy Heard