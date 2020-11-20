Episode 90
Inaugural Serial Killers
Books Mentioned
The Golden Thread: The Cold War and the Mysterious Death of Dag Hammarskjöld by Ravi Somaiya
IQ by Joe Ide
The Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The True Story of Rose Dugdale and the Russborough House Art Heist by Anthony M. Amore
The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century by Kirk Wallace Johnson
Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby
White Rabbit by Caleb Roehrig
Mimi Lee Gets a Clue by Jennifer J. Chow (A Sassy Cat Mystery #1)
In the Hall With the Knife by Diane Peterfreund
The Midnight Assassin: Panic, Scandal, and the Hunt for America’s First Serial Killer by Skip Hollandsworth
America’s First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster by Mary Kay McBrayer
Perfect Days by Raphael Montes
The Kill Club by Wendy Heard