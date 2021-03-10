Episode 88.5
In Honor of My Job Interviews…
In honor of job interview season in the academic world, Hannah gets introspective and considers what makes a good educator, highlighting five YA books with dope educators in them.
Show Notes
Education for Critical Consciousness by Paulo Freire
Pedagogy of the Oppressed by Paulo Freire
A Cloud of Outrageous Blue by Vesper Stamper
Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam
When Reason Breaks by Cindy L. Rodriguez
Breath Like Water by Anna Jarzab
