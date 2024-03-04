Immersed In That Angst

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

To celebrate February 29, Jess and Trisha go all in on books they love that were published in Leap Years.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

Want to make your book club the best club? Sign up for our In the Club newsletter. In the Club will deliver recommendations for the best books to discuss in your book clubs. From buzzy new releases to brilliant throwbacks, the books highlighted in this newsletter will drive your book club discussions. We’ll also share some book club-friendly recipes and interesting bookish updates from all over. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features. In other words, we’ll keep you well-met, well-read, and well-fed. Sign up today!

Books Discussed

The Boyfriend Subscription by Steven Salvatore

Meegan by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Forbidden and Indigo by Beverly Jenkins

A Rogue by Any Other Name by Sarah MacLean

The Soldier’s Scoundrel by Cat Sebastian

Hold Me by Courtney Milan

Looking for Group by Alexis Hall

Magnate and Tycoon by Joanna Shupe

Harbor by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Queen Move by Kennedy Ryan

Spoiler Alert by Olivia Dade

Let us know what you’re reading, what you’re thinking, and what you’re thinking about what you’re reading! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown), and Jess is even on TikTok (@jess_isreading).