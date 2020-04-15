I’m The One Pushing This Agenda
Eric and Kelly talk about YA takes on Shakespeare, as well as offer up some great sports books for YA readers.
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot ffor the Book Riot community, Flatiron Books, publishers of The Night Country by Melissa Albert, and Conventionally Yours by Annabeth Albert.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
SHOW NOTES
Note: audio quality isn’t what it tends to be because of an unidentified issue on Kelly’s end.
Verona Comics by Jennifer Dugan
When You Were Everything by Ashley Woodfolk
Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy edited by Kelly Jensen
Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry
The Only Thing Worse Than Me Is You by Lily Anderson
Exit, Pursued By A Bear by EK Johnston
As I Descended by Robin Talley
Foul is Fair by Hannah Capin
If You Come Softly by Jacqueline Woodson
Speak Easy Speak Love by McKelle George
Falling for Hamlet by Michelle Ray
If I’m Being Honest by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegmund-Broka
We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry
Miranda Kenneally books
We Are The Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian
Break The Fall by Jennifer Iacopelli
“More Gymnastics Books, Please!”
A Short History of the Girl Next Door by Jared Reck