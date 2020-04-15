I’m The One Pushing This Agenda

Eric and Kelly talk about YA takes on Shakespeare, as well as offer up some great sports books for YA readers.

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot ffor the Book Riot community, Flatiron Books, publishers of The Night Country by Melissa Albert, and Conventionally Yours by Annabeth Albert.

SHOW NOTES

Note: audio quality isn’t what it tends to be because of an unidentified issue on Kelly’s end.

Verona Comics by Jennifer Dugan

When You Were Everything by Ashley Woodfolk

Wicked Saints by Emily Duncan

Ruthless Gods by Emily Duncan

Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy edited by Kelly Jensen

Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry

The Only Thing Worse Than Me Is You by Lily Anderson

Exit, Pursued By A Bear by EK Johnston

As I Descended by Robin Talley

Foul is Fair by Hannah Capin

If You Come Softly by Jacqueline Woodson

Speak Easy Speak Love by McKelle George

Falling for Hamlet by Michelle Ray

If I’m Being Honest by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegmund-Broka

We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry

Miranda Kenneally books

Zeroboxer by Fonda Lee

We Are The Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian

Shut Out by Kody Keplinger

Break The Fall by Jennifer Iacopelli

“More Gymnastics Books, Please!”

A Short History of the Girl Next Door by Jared Reck

Here To Stay by Sara Farizan

Gravity by Sarah Deming

Running With Lions by Julian Winters