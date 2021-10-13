Episode 104
I’m a Cancer, How About You?
Kelly and Erica dive into recent YA books that explore mental health and highlight some really pretty graphic novels.
SHOWNOTES
White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson
Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown
Home, Home by Lisa Allen Agostini
When The Stars Lead To You by Ronni Davis
The Weight of Our Sky by Hanna Alkaf
The Astonishing Color of After by Emily XR Pan
The Surprising Power of a Good Dumpling by Wai Chim
Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo
The New David Espinoza by Fred Aceves
The Sprite and the Gardener by Rii Abrego and Joe Whitt
Summer Spirit by Elizabeth Holleville
Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
I Was Their American Dream by Malaka Gharib
The Tea Dragon Series by Kay O’Neill, starting with the Tea Dragon Society
My Last Summer with Cass by Mark Crilley
Witchlight by Jessi Zabarsky
Crushing by Sophie Burrows