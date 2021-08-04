Episode 99
I See a Cat, I Like It
Kelly and Erica (re)introduce themselves and talk about fun, uplifting fantasy reads, as well as excellent short reads.
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Dead, Dead Girls by Nekesa Afia
My Lady Jane by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows
Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu
Reverie by Ryan La Sala
The Afterward by EK Johnston
The Okay Witch by Emma Steinkellner
In Other Lands by Sarah Rees Brennan
Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson
Not Your Sidekick by CB Lee
Flyy Girls series by Ashley Woodfolk
Check, Please! By Ngozi Ukazu
Dancing at the Pity Party by Tyler Feder
The Golden Day by Ursula Dubosarsky
First Day on Earth by Cecil Castellucci
After Tupac and D Foster by Jacqueline Woodson
#NotYourPrincess: Voices of Native American Women edited by Lisa Charleyboy and Mary Beth Leatherdale
The Things She’s Seen by Ambelin Kwaymullina and Ezekiel Kwaymullina