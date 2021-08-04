I See a Cat, I Like It

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly and Erica (re)introduce themselves and talk about fun, uplifting fantasy reads, as well as excellent short reads.

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Dead, Dead Girls by Nekesa Afia

My Lady Jane by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu

Reverie by Ryan La Sala

The Afterward by EK Johnston

The Okay Witch by Emma Steinkellner

In Other Lands by Sarah Rees Brennan

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

Not Your Sidekick by CB Lee

Flyy Girls series by Ashley Woodfolk

Check, Please! By Ngozi Ukazu

Dancing at the Pity Party by Tyler Feder

The Golden Day by Ursula Dubosarsky

First Day on Earth by Cecil Castellucci

After Tupac and D Foster by Jacqueline Woodson

#NotYourPrincess: Voices of Native American Women edited by Lisa Charleyboy and Mary Beth Leatherdale

The Things She’s Seen by Ambelin Kwaymullina and Ezekiel Kwaymullina