Episode 78
I Put a Spell on You
Vanessa and Liberty are sitting in this week, talking about recent YA releases and which witchy YA reads they love, witch, er, which makes for a spellbinding new episode!
SHOW NOTES
Princess Floralinda and the Forty-Flight Tower by Tamsyn Muir
Surrender Your Sons by Adam Sass
A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik
Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro
Crush (Crave 2) by Tracy Wolff
Dear Justyce by Nic Stone
Shine by Jessica Jung
When They Call You a Terrorist (Young Adult Edition): A Story of Black Lives Matter and the Power to Change the World by Benee Knauer, Patrisse Khan-Cullors
Thoughts & Prayers: A Novel in Three Parts by Bryan Bliss
The Silvered Serpents (The Gilded Wolves, 2) by Roshani Chokshi
Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite by Zoraida Cordova and Natalie C. Parker
How It All Blew Up by Arvin Ahmadi
Every Body Looking by Candice Iloh
Smash It! by Francina Simone
I Hope You’re Listening by Tom Ryan
Yolk by Mary H.K. Choi
The Witches by Roald Dahl
The Witch of Blackbird Pond by Elizabeth George Speare
Witch by Christopher Pike
Black Body by H.C. Turk
The Witching Hour by Anne Rice
Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor
Labyrinth Lost (Brooklyn Brujas) by Zoraida Córdova
The Wicked Deep by Shea Ernshaw
The Bone Witch by Rin Chupeco
Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft by Tess Sharpe and Jessica Spotswood
The Babysitters Coven by Kate M. Williams
These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling
Hex Hall by Rachel Hawkins
Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas
When We Were Magic by Sarah Gailey
Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson
Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu
Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson