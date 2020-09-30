I Put a Spell on You

Vanessa and Liberty are sitting in this week, talking about recent YA releases and which witchy YA reads they love, witch, er, which makes for a spellbinding new episode!

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life; Oni Lion Forge Publishing Group; and Macmillan Audio.

SHOW NOTES

Princess Floralinda and the Forty-Flight Tower by Tamsyn Muir

Surrender Your Sons by Adam Sass

A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik

Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro

Crush (Crave 2) by Tracy Wolff

Dear Justyce by Nic Stone

Shine by Jessica Jung

When They Call You a Terrorist (Young Adult Edition): A Story of Black Lives Matter and the Power to Change the World by Benee Knauer, Patrisse Khan-Cullors

Thoughts & Prayers: A Novel in Three Parts by Bryan Bliss

The Silvered Serpents (The Gilded Wolves, 2) by Roshani Chokshi

Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite by Zoraida Cordova and Natalie C. Parker

How It All Blew Up by Arvin Ahmadi

Every Body Looking by Candice Iloh

Smash It! by Francina Simone

I Hope You’re Listening by Tom Ryan

Yolk by Mary H.K. Choi

The Witches by Roald Dahl

The Witch of Blackbird Pond by Elizabeth George Speare

Witch by Christopher Pike

Black Body by H.C. Turk

The Witching Hour by Anne Rice

Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor

Labyrinth Lost (Brooklyn Brujas) by Zoraida Córdova

The Wicked Deep by Shea Ernshaw

The Bone Witch by Rin Chupeco

Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft by Tess Sharpe and Jessica Spotswood

The Babysitters Coven by Kate M. Williams

These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling

Hex Hall by Rachel Hawkins

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

When We Were Magic by Sarah Gailey

Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson