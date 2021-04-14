I Found Myself in Walmart

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Hannah and Tirzah give a lesson on the history of publishing’s paperback and hardcover divide, and intersections with socioeconomic classes, capitalism, and more….then they talk about small and indie presses, which makes for a lot of overlap with the paperback conversation, actually!

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Show Notes: Books

The Vicious Deep by Zoraida Córdova

The Obsession by Jesse Q. Sutanto

I Think I Love You by Auriane Desombre

Oksi by Mari Ahokoivu

Five Total Strangers by Natalie D. Richards

In the Shadow of Blackbirds by Cat Winters

The Cure for Dreaming by Cat Winters

The Steep and Thorny Way by Cat Winters

Blood Countess by Lana Popović

Poison Priestess by Lana Popović

The Blood Confession by Alisa M. Libby

Thirty Talks Weird Love by Alessandra Narvaez Varela

Gabi, a Girl in Pieces by Isabel Quintero

Apple: Skin to the Core by Eric Gansworth

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger and Rovina Cai

Cheer Up! by Crystal Frasier and Val Wise

The Tea Dragon Society by Katie O’Neill

What I Like About Me by Jenna Guillaume

You Were Made for Me by Jenna Guillaume

Manic Pixie Dream Boy Improvement Project by Lenore Appelhans

Forgive Me If I’ve Told You This Before by Karelia Stetz-Waters

Mercury Boys by Chandra Prasad

Summer in the City of Roses by Michelle Ruiz Keil

Summer of the Mariposas by Guadalupe Garcia McCall

I Am Alfonso Jones by Tony Medina

Hammer of Witches by Shana Mlawski

Ink and Ashes by Valynne E. Maetani

Show Notes: Publishers and Other Links

Swoon Reads

Underlined

Wattpad Books

Sourcebooks Fire

PJ Library / PJ Our Way

Imagination Library

Abrams / Amulet

Cinco Puntos Press

Levine Querido

Oni Press

Peachtree Publishing

KCP Loft

Ooligan Press

Soho Press

Lee & Low / Tu Books

Find Hannah on Twitter and Instagram @shgmclicious and Tirzah on Twitter and Instagram @TirzahPrice. Also listen to them on the Read Harder InsidEARS podcast. Sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter for even more YA fun!