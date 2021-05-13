I Don’t Know Your Life

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Amanda and Jenn discuss talking cats, dog books for toddlers, defeating internalized racism and sexism, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Feedback

Moloka‘i by Alan Brennert (rec’d by Lauren)

The Moon–Spinners by Mary Stewart (rec’d by Kelly)

A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes and Ariadne by Jennifer Saint (rec’d by Hannah)

Questions

1. Let me preface by stating, for the record, that I fully realize how ridiculous this question is. :-p

I adopted a senior cat not too long ago, and after many years of thinking I was a dog person I’ve realized that, in my heart of hearts, I am absolutely a cat person. I love that they have moods, and can be a total sweetheart one moment and a complete butthead the next. Anyway, on your recommendation I recently read Sabriel. I really enjoyed it, and hands down my favorite character was Mogget (because of course it was). Can you recommend any other books in which a cat is one of the main characters? Especially if a) they are a talking cat and b) they are kind of snarky or a smart aleck/jerk?

Mimi Lee Gets a Clue is already on my TBR list, but any other recs in any genre are welcome. Thank you!

-Diane

2. Hi guys,

I’m currently in the process of curating my book list for summer. I just finished We Were Liars and am honestly devastated. I was entranced the whole way through. The setting, dialogue and characters were vivid. The writing had an air of poetry that I loved. The plot was wildly intriguing, slowly unfolding piece by piece. I am wanting something else like it. Other books I’ve read that I’ve enjoyed are The Mothers, Ask Again, Yes and Little Fires Everywhere. Please help me find something like this! Thanks!

-Emily

3. I am going to Michigan for vacation in July with my two best friends. I would love a book set there. We will be going to Mackinac Island and Frankenmuth in particular. If you know of any fiction or non fiction set in those areas or around. I am aware of the movie / novel Somewhere in Time as that is a large reason I am going there

-Lauren

4. Hi! I’m looking for a book series for a 7 year old who’s really digging the Princess in Black and the Princess Pulverizer books (she’s been toting them around like pirate booty). I’m pretty sure you guys have answered a similar question in the past and I dug through about 20 past episodes, but can’t seem to find it! Any help would be much appreciated!!

-Kristi

5. My toddler is currently obsessed with dogs. She seeks them out on our walks, wants to help do ALL of the doggy chores for our pups at home, etc. I am looking for books featuring dogs to get for her. We have read most of the Good Dog Carl books, Pig the Pug, Skippy Jon Jones, and also a board book called Doggies. Do you have any other dog books that you think a 13 month old would enjoy?

-Marelis

6. I have a friend who grew up loving vampire books but doesn’t read them any more because the relationships are always *problematic*. Any recs for more recent vampire books that avoid or undermine the bad tropes, specifically creepy age differences, iffy coercion and consent issues and lots of gaslighting and manipulation? She really liked how those issues were handled in the Daevabad series and she also loves the Greta Helsing books, Good Omens, and anything Witchy. Steampunk vibes, queer characters and F/F romance is always a plus.

-Margot

7. Hi! I’ve been looking for books specifically on internalized misogyny and internalized racism to help my family understand how they’ve absorbed harmful ideals and aren’t immune to perpetrating white supremacy, anti-blackness, and sexism. We’re a hispanic family, but I can tell some of my family members don’t quite understand how entrenched they are in white supremacist beliefs. I haven’t seen anything just yet on this particular topic in books about race so if anyone has any suggestions I’d be super grateful!

-Ashley

Books Discussed

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comics by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack

The Song of the Lioness Quartet (Alanna: The First Adventure #1) by Tamora Pierce

If We Were Villains by ML Rio (tw: domestic violence)

The Walls Around Us by Nova Ren Suma (tw: death by suicide, lots of body-shaming)

Snowed In by Rachel Hawthorne

Once Upon A River by Bonnie Jo Campbell (tw: violence against women and children including rape, graphic violence, drug abuse)

Mia Mayhem series (#1 Mia Mayhem is a Superhero) by Kara West and Leeza Hernandez

Chronicles of Claudette (Giants, Beware! #1) by Jorge Aguirre and Rafael Rosado et al

Stormy by Guojing

Zorro and Mister Bud (Say Hello to Zorro!) by Carter Goodrich

Better Off Red by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Iron & Velvet by Alexis Hall

For the Love of Men by Liz Plank

Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad