Human Vs. Algorithm: September 8, 2022

Jenn and Danika continue fine-tuning Human vs. Algorithm, with recs for Stranger Things read-alikes, law school (kind of), queer Berlin, and more.

Questions

1. This summer Stranger Things ripped my heart out and left it in the upside down. I need something to get me through until it comes back. I’ve read wilder girls and the fireman. Both were good and in the right ballpark but maybe not a home run. I’m down with YA or adult.

-Jessica

2. Hi guys! I will be attending law school this fall and will be moving out of Texas for the first time in my LIFEEE and moving to California, where I don’t know anyone. I am 25 and would love to see if y’all have any recommendations for books about a main character around my age going to law school or moving to a new state where they don’t really know anyone! Law school doesn’t have to necessarily be the main focus of the book, honestly that sounds like it would be kind of a boring book, but would like to read about a main character in law school, moving out of state for a huge change similar to going back to school, OR even a book about someone my age fresh out of law school! I really like strong, almost overbearing female protagonists and tend to really relate to characters who speak their minds and take charge in every situation. I would prefer fiction, as I have been reading wayyyy too many articles, non-fiction books, and papers about law school recently. I’m most interested in going into civil rights, reproductive rights, or immigration law, so bonus points if you can find a book that touches on one of those specific fields of law. I’m super open to genre (mystery, contemporary fiction, romance, etc) so give me whatever you got! Thank you!

-Molly

3. Looking for a non-ya book similar to Heart Stopper about a man who is struggling to accept his sexuality. It would be great if he were married with kids but struggling with bisexuality and how to address this and feelings for another man. Does not have to lead to divorce, but really looking for something that showcases this struggle. Bonus points for an understanding partner who is supportive, as much as she can be, of this revelation.

– C.T.

4. Hi! I’m interested in recommendations for books about queer life in Berlin right before WWII. Fiction and non-fiction are both welcome. It’s totally fine if the books include what happened during the war as well but I really want a taste of what it was like for queer people like myself leading up to Hitler’s rise to power. Thanks so much for your consideration!

-Jamie

Books Discussed

Burn Down, Rise Up by Vincent Tirado

A Dark and Starless Forest by Sarah Hollowell

Radiant Fugitives by Nawaaz Ahmed (rec’d by Cassie)

Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

The King of Infinite Space by Lyndsay Faye

The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun

Goodbye to Berlin by Christopher Isherwood

Gay Berlin: Birthplace of a Modern Identity by Robert Beachy

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom

The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean

Buffalo Is the New Buffalo by Chelsea Vowel