Human Vs. Algorithm: October 13, 2022

Jenn and Vanessa discuss scary books, stories about friendships, LGBTQ+ resources, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Feedback

The Paper Chase by John Jay Osborn Jr.

Common Goal by Rachel Reid

Questions

1. Hi,

When Netflix came out with the Netflix Book Club, I promised my girlfriend that I will make her a gift box every month with the book. Like a subscription (It was her birthday present).

Now that the Netflix Book Club stopped giving out books for every month I am stuck choosing the books myself (I’m enjoying it more than I would like to admit🤣🤣).

But I need a book for October/Halloween that was adapted to screen (tv/movie) . It doesn’t have to be on Netflix. However I would like it to be a recent adaptation (a few years back or a new adaptation)

She would like a verrrryyyyyyyy Scary story. It can be fantasy, thriller, action, mystery, historical fiction….anything goes as long as it is scary. (Maybe not a nonfiction)

Please help me find the scariest book adaptation for Halloween.

Thank you,

PS I love the show

– Amir

2. My friend is trans and non-binary and is dealing with parents who like to say they’re supportive but continue to deadname and misgender their child and then complain when my friend asks them to do better. I’ve been asked to help the parents understand how to do better since they seem unwilling to listen to their own child. I’ve known the family for ages, so I feel ok doing so and I have some good resources of my own but I was wondering if you know of any books geared toward helping people be better allies to trans and enby folks. Anything would be great, but I’m thinking nonfiction or a memoire would reach them best.

– Alexis

3. Hi GetBooked! I loved listening to the new human vs algorithm format and wondered if you’d be able to help me with a recommendation I’ve been struggling with.

I loved The Hike, I found it to be a very unique experience that combined horror with mystery and adventure and fantasy and deep weirdness. I loved it, but I haven’t been able to find anything that hits quite the same way. I wonder if you can help? Thanks for everything, I love listening to y’all and I think the new format is super cool.

– Jaimee

4. Hi,

Lately I’ve been really into stories about m/f relationships and friendships with long histories and backstory. Some books I’ve enjoyed that have had this are Every Summer After, We Were Liars, If We Were Us, Ask Again, Yes and Girl At War. In all of these books we get a lot of backstory and often get multiple chapters on the past. These all span different genres, so I’m open to anything. Just looking to dive into a fascinating years-old dynamic between two people. Thanks!

– Emily

Books Discussed

The Black Phone by Joe Hill

Ju-On by Kei Ohishi

Seeing Gender by Iris Gottlieb

Beyond the Gender Binary by Alok Vaid-Menon

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer

A Lot Like Adiós by Alexis Daria

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini

My Broken Language by Quiara Alegría Hudes (cw: animal death, mentions of disordered eating, child abuse, and addiction)

Celestial Bodies by Jokha Alharthi, translated by Marilyn Booth (cw: child abuse, slavery, child death, intimate partner violence)

How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz (cw: homophobia, partner abuse)

Witches of New York by Ami McKay (cw: witch-hunt related violence)