How You Deal with Your Enemies

Jess and Trisha discuss the present and future of romance conventions, and then talk about some romances that probably shouldn’t have worked for them…but did.

News

Send us your recommendation requests – we’re recording on Nov 11, so send them ASAP!

Check out Book Riot’s new podcast: Adaptation Nation, all about TV and film adaptations of your favorite books. You can subscribe now – this very moment! – on your favorite podcatcher.

You can find all the info on the Romance for Roe anthology here.

Read Sweet Disorder by Rose Lerner with us, and send us your thoughts by December 9!

Books Discussed

Payback’s a Witch by Lana Harper

Wild Rain by Beverly Jenkins

Saint by Sierra Simone

Just Like This by Cole McCade

The Wolf of Wall Street by Lucy Eden

The Dating Playbook by Farrah Rochon

