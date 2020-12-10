Episode 43
How To Talk About the Hard Stuff
Nicole and Matthew talk about working with children through challenging questions with truthful answers. Joining us is special guest Jelani Memory, author of A Kids Book About Racism and co-founder and CEO of A Kids Book About.
For even more kidlit news and recommendations, sign up for our The Kids Are All Right newsletter!
Relevant Links:
- A Kids Book About (homepage)
- Jelani Memory and Company on making books and leaving messages for their childhood selves (The Children’s Book Podcast)
- Kids Meet a Transgender Soldier (HiHo channel, YouTube)
- Kids Meet a Person with Cerebral Palsey
- Kids Meet a Person with Alopecia
- Kids Meet a Person with Tourette’s
- Kids Meet a Drag Queen
- Kids Meet a Young Adult in Hospice
- Kids Meet a Nurse on the Frontlines of COVID-19
- Kids Meet a Virologist
- Down Syndrome Answers series (Canadian Down Syndrome channel, YouTube)
- “Really Long Distance” podcast episode (This American Life)
- How to Survive the End of the World (podcast)
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
PICTURE BOOKS
- The Phone Booth in Mr. Hirota’s Garden by Heather Smith and illustrated by Rachel Wada
- Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor; illustrated by Rafael López
- The End of Something Wonderful: A Practical Guide to a Backyard Funeral by Stephanie V. W. Lucianovic, illustrated by George Ermos
- Not So Different: What You Really Want to Ask about Having a Disability by Shane Burcaw; illustrated by Matt Carr
- This Is Your Time by Ruby Bridges
MIDDLE GRADE
- Before the Ever After by Jacqueline Woodson
- When You Know What I Know by Sonja K. Solter
- The Science of Breakable Things by Tae Keller
CLOSING NOTE:
Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).