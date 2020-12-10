Episode 43
How To Talk About the Hard Stuff

Nicole and Matthew talk about working with children through challenging questions with truthful answers. Joining us is special guest Jelani Memory, author of A Kids Book About Racism and co-founder and CEO of A Kids Book About.

Relevant Links:

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

PICTURE BOOKS

MIDDLE GRADE

CLOSING NOTE:

Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).

