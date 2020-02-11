Episode 3
How to Read Literary Fiction that Doesn’t Want You to Read It
Mary Kay and Louise talk about important literary things like, how to read books that are very difficult to get through. What’s going on in the literary world right now? And, what are you reading?
This episode is sponsored by The Stationery Shop; b, Book, and Me; and Book Marks.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:
“Hillary without Bill: Curtis Sittenfeld rewrites Clinton’s personal history” by Alison Flood
“What the Great Russian Writers Didn’t Get About the Criminal Mind” by Varlam Shalamov
Purple Hibiscus by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Roots by Alex Haley
Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne
Beowulf by Gareth Hinds
The Cooper’s Wife is Missing: The Trials of Bridget Cleary by Joan Hoff & Marian Yeates
Les Miserables by Victor Hugo
Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo
To get even more book news and recommendations, sign up for our New Books newsletter!