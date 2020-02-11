How to Read Literary Fiction that Doesn’t Want You to Read It



Mary Kay and Louise talk about important literary things like, how to read books that are very difficult to get through. What’s going on in the literary world right now? And, what are you reading?

BOOKS AND TEXTS DISCUSSED:

“Hillary without Bill: Curtis Sittenfeld rewrites Clinton’s personal history” by Alison Flood

“What the Great Russian Writers Didn’t Get About the Criminal Mind” by Varlam Shalamov

Purple Hibiscus by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Roots by Alex Haley

Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne

Beowulf by Gareth Hinds

The Cooper’s Wife is Missing: The Trials of Bridget Cleary by Joan Hoff & Marian Yeates

Les Miserables by Victor Hugo

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

