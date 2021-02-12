This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about reads that feature true crime and social justice honoring Black History Month.

Books Mentioned honoring Black History Month

A Knock at Midnight – Brittany K. Barnett

Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice – Gilbert King

Leaving Atlanta – Tayari Jones

The Black and the Blue: A Cop Reveals the Crimes, Racism, and Injustice in America’s Law Enforcement – Matthew Horace & Ron Harris

NEW RELEASES

Blood Grove – Walter Mosley

The Kindest Lie – Nancy Johnson

Children of Chicago – Cynthia Pelayo

The Good Girls: An Ordinary Killing – Sonia Faleiro

currently reading

Fortune Favors the Dead – Stephen Spotswood

Widows of Malabar Hill – Sujata Massey

The Lost Man – Jane Harper

