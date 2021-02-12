Episode 95
True Crime and Racial Injustice
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about reads that feature true crime and social justice honoring Black History Month.
Books Mentioned honoring Black History Month
A Knock at Midnight – Brittany K. Barnett
Beneath a Ruthless Sun: A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice – Gilbert King
Leaving Atlanta – Tayari Jones
The Black and the Blue: A Cop Reveals the Crimes, Racism, and Injustice in America’s Law Enforcement – Matthew Horace & Ron Harris
NEW RELEASES
Blood Grove – Walter Mosley
The Kindest Lie – Nancy Johnson
Children of Chicago – Cynthia Pelayo
The Good Girls: An Ordinary Killing – Sonia Faleiro
currently reading
Fortune Favors the Dead – Stephen Spotswood
Widows of Malabar Hill – Sujata Massey
The Lost Man – Jane Harper
