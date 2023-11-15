This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn talk a little bit of news (that Avatar: The Last Airbender teaser!!), and then give recommendations for a listener question and general holiday gifting.

News

Avatar: The Last Airbender Live Action Teaser [Tor.com]

New SFF trilogy from Expanse writers [Gizmodo]

Books Discussed

The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean (cw: sexual assault; child abuse and endangerment)

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd

Where Peace is Lost by Valerie Valdes

Midsolar Murders Series by Mur Lafferty

Legends & Lattes series by Travis Baldree

The Archive Undying by Emma Mieko Candon (all the content warnings)

The Monk and Robot books by Becky Chambers

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna (cw: partner/caregiver abuse, racism)

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns (cw: alcohol addiction, death of a sibling)

Chain-Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (cw: racism and racial slurs, sexual assault)