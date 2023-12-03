Holiday Recommendation Show, Part 2
Jeff and Rebecca wrap up their annual holiday recommendation extravaganza.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
It’s happening, readers — we’re bringing paperbacks! Whether you (or a reader you know and love) hate carrying around bulky hardcovers, you’re on a budget, you want a wider range of recommendations, or all of the above, you can now get a paperback subscription from TBR, curated just for you by one of our Bibliologists. The holidays are here, and we’ve got three different levels for gifting to suit every budget. Get all the details at mytbr.co.
Discussed in this episode:
Later Lauren Groff
James Salter
Kelly Link
Karen Russell
If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery
How Strange a Season by Megan Mayhew Bergman
The Miniature Wife by Manuel Gonzales
Music for Wartime by Rebecca Makkai
Lydia Millet
The Vanderbeekers series by Karina Yan Glaser
Rosie Revere, Engineer by Andrea Beaty
Louise Erdrich
Annie Dillard
The Orchard by Adele Crockett Robertson
2 A.M. at the Cats Pajamas by Marie-Helen Bertino
Brit Bennett
The Buried Giant by Kazuo Ishiguro
The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson
Charles Yu
Annual pass to state or national parks
Cover your subscription to a streamer
MoviePass
A great cast iron skillet or dutch oven
Cookbook stand
Subscription to NYT Cooking
Ember mug
Multitool
Rice cooker
Brandon Taylor
Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson
Post Traumatic by Chantal V. Johnson
The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo
The Turner House by Angela Flournoy
If We’re Being Honest by Cat Shook
The Thorn Birds by Colleen McCullough
The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende
Jacqueline Carey (spicy, tho!)
Helen Oyeyemi
Wake, Siren by Nina MacLaughlin
The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff
Ross Gay
The Country of the Blind by Andrew Leland
How Far the Light Reaches by Sabrina Imbler
Notes from a Young Black Chef by Kwame Onwuachi
The Golden Doves by Martha Hall Kelly
The Collected Schizophrenias by Esmé Weijun Wang
Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad
Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert
Samantha Irby