Holiday Recommendation Show, Part 2

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca wrap up their annual holiday recommendation extravaganza.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

It’s happening, readers — we’re bringing paperbacks! Whether you (or a reader you know and love) hate carrying around bulky hardcovers, you’re on a budget, you want a wider range of recommendations, or all of the above, you can now get a paperback subscription from TBR, curated just for you by one of our Bibliologists. The holidays are here, and we’ve got three different levels for gifting to suit every budget. Get all the details at mytbr.co.

Discussed in this episode:

TBR!

First Edition!

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Greek Lessons by Han Kang

Later Lauren Groff

James Salter

Possession by A.S. Byatt

On Beauty by Zadie Smith

Kelly Link

Karen Russell

If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery

How Strange a Season by Megan Mayhew Bergman

The Miniature Wife by Manuel Gonzales

Music for Wartime by Rebecca Makkai

Lydia Millet

The Vanderbeekers series by Karina Yan Glaser

Meet Yasmin! by Saadia Faruqi

Rosie Revere, Engineer by Andrea Beaty

Forward by Abby Wambach

One Life by Megan Rapinoe

Uphill by Jemele Hill

The Rivals by Johnette Howard

Louise Erdrich

Annie Dillard

The Orchard by Adele Crockett Robertson

2 A.M. at the Cats Pajamas by Marie-Helen Bertino

Brit Bennett

The Buried Giant by Kazuo Ishiguro

The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson

Charles Yu

Annual pass to state or national parks

Cover your subscription to a streamer

MoviePass

A great cast iron skillet or dutch oven

Cookbook stand

Subscription to NYT Cooking

Ember mug

Multitool

Rice cooker

Brandon Taylor

Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson

The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka

Chemistry by Weike Wang

Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson

Post Traumatic by Chantal V. Johnson

The Guest by Emma Cline

Instead by Maria Coffey

The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo

The Turner House by Angela Flournoy

If We’re Being Honest by Cat Shook

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

The Thorn Birds by Colleen McCullough

The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende

Jacqueline Carey (spicy, tho!)

Helen Oyeyemi

Wake, Siren by Nina MacLaughlin

The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff

Babel by R.F. Kuang

Ross Gay

The Real Work by Adam Gopnik

The Country of the Blind by Andrew Leland

How Far the Light Reaches by Sabrina Imbler

Lab Girl by Hope Jahren

Notes from a Young Black Chef by Kwame Onwuachi

The Golden Doves by Martha Hall Kelly

The Collected Schizophrenias by Esmé Weijun Wang

Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad

Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Samantha Irby

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

The Pretty One by Keah Brown

Parnassus on Wheels by Christopher Morley