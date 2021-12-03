History’s Mysteries

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and special guest velocireader Liberty talk about their favorite new and backlist historical mystery titles!

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!

Currently Reading

The Great American Deception – Scott Stein

All Her Little Secrets – Wanda M. Morris

Books Discussed

Dangerous Women – Hope Adams

A Study in Scarlet Women – Sherry Thomas

Dead Dead Girls – Nekesa Afia

Widows of Malabar Hill – Sujata Massey

Clark and Division – Naomi Hirahara

New Releases

A History of Wild Places – Shea Ernshaw

Murder Most Actual – Alexis Hall

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com

Otherwise you can:

Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady

Find Liberty on Instagram @franzencomesalive

And we will talk to you all next time!