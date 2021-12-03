Episode 116
History’s Mysteries
Tune in as Katie and special guest velocireader Liberty talk about their favorite new and backlist historical mystery titles!
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Currently Reading
The Great American Deception – Scott Stein
All Her Little Secrets – Wanda M. Morris
Books Discussed
Dangerous Women – Hope Adams
A Study in Scarlet Women – Sherry Thomas
Dead Dead Girls – Nekesa Afia
Widows of Malabar Hill – Sujata Massey
Clark and Division – Naomi Hirahara
New Releases
A History of Wild Places – Shea Ernshaw
Murder Most Actual – Alexis Hall
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com
Otherwise you can:
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
Find Liberty on Instagram @franzencomesalive
And we will talk to you all next time!