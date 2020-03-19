A Shiver Of Sharks

Amanda and Jenn discuss historical reads, female friendship, classical music, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

This episode is sponsored by TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations, Simon & Schuster, and Care/of.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Feedback

The Wheel of Time series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson (rec’d by Brannan)

Questions

1. I am looking for two sets of books.

The first: historical romance. I like Julia Quinn and pretty much read most of her books. I also like Candace Camp and read some Eloisa James.

My favorite of Julia’s are the Bridgerton series. Can you please suggest historical romance that have Cinderella/fariytale like stories. It would be great if there is witty banter and family dynamics.

Second: I am looking for fantastical/magical sort of books. I loved Harry Potter. Something with wizards or witches could be fun. Also, if it could be a feel good sort of book where there is a happy ending, it would be great.

Thank you so much for your help.

-Maymuna

2. This is yet another request from a woman shopping for her husband, but there is no Brandon Sanderson involved. My husband self-identifies as a slow reader and he has very little free time to read (he’s an emergency medicine doctor and he runs a business on the side), so we try to make each book selection count. He recently loved The Sympathizer and Homegoing; he liked but didn’t love The Topeka School and Disappearing Earth; he is forcing himself to finish Lincoln in the Bardo because I loved it but it’s really not for him; and he DNFed my beloved Pride & Prejudice. Cutting for Stone and Cider House Rules are all-time favorites, and he loved Trevor Noah’s memoir Born a Crime. He also recently BLAZED THROUGH Harry Potter and the Methods of Rationality; I was not surprised by how much he enjoyed that book, but I WAS surprised by how obsessively he read it. He is already planning to read The Overstory and Pachinko because of how much I loved them. I’d love any other suggestions you might have!

-Elizabeth

3. Need by the end of March. At the beginning of April, I’m going back to Hungary for a friend’s wedding. I’m taking my time getting there so between planes, trains and no automobiles, I’m going to have a lot of time. I’m set on audiobooks but would like a physical book to bust out when I’m tired of listening. Countries I’m hitting up are the Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Hungary and maybe Belgium. I don’t care about the genre, just need something for entertainment.

-Megan

4. Hi Amanda and Jenn! Thank goodness for you two! I am seeking a book suggestion for my (hopefully) future Mother in Law’s birthday. Important stuff!! We have recently been discussing her love for the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. She has friends who also love these books and have picked up the idea of sending jeans to one another. She didn’t realize there was a 5th book to the series and was so excited to listen to it on audio. Turns out the final book was not at all what she was hoping for nor expecting and a huge disappointment to the series ending. I’m hoping you ladies can help think up the perfect comp. to the Traveling Pants that embodies all the wholesome feel-good sentiments and tells a tale of amazing female friendships. No teenage innocence turning into adulthood angst or heart-wrenching plot lines that will make her cry. I think some romance mixed in might be fine but nothing too spicy. I suppose a series would be nice but definitely not necessary.

Thanks so much for your help!!

-Megan

5. Love the show and hearing your recommendations. I’ve been starting to get into classical music, but know so little about it that I feel a bit overwhelmed trying to familiarize myself the different eras, composers, etc. I was wondering if you have a classical music inspired recommendation. It could be a nonfiction pick, maybe a memoir, or even a work of fiction where classical music is part of the essence. I’ve seen good reviews for “Counterpoint: A Memoir of Bach and Mourning” so I’m already interested in picking that one up.

-Eric

6. Hi Amanda and Jenn!

I love reading romance books, especially with same sex couples. The problem is though, I can’t seem to find good, fictional, professional adult romances with a gay (male/male) couples.

I would love if you could recommend any. It can be sad or triggering ( After reading A little life I’m immune 😂)

A special request would be an historical novel. Perhaps playing during a war or in the early 20th century. Earlier would be even better ( e.g. The Gentleman’s guide of vice and virtue by Mackenzie Lee).

Young Adult would be ok but adult would be better!

I’m open to any genre, except sci-fi and non-fiction. I’m also not a huge fan of high fantasy.

Thank you so much in advance!

-Paula

7. Hello! I’m looking for a series I can get lost in. I’ve recently found the Veronica Speedwell series and have loved every minute of them (I have also started the Lady Grey series too!). I have a 45 minute drive to and from work and have found that this is a great way to get more reading in so audio books are a plus but not necessary. Some series I have enjoyed in the past are the Pendergast books and the Immortal Instruments series. I love a female lead ahead of her time and some spooky/mystery elements are great too. Thank you so much!

-Kristen

Books Discussed

Carry On by Rainbow Rowell

Lenora Bell (How The Duke Was Won)

Sharks in the Time of Saviours by Kawai Strong Washburn (TW: homophobia)

The Fortunes by Peter Ho Davies (tw: violent hate crime, racism)

The Tenth Muse by Catherine Chung

A Pale Light in the Black by KB Wagers (tw: emotionally abusive parents)

Done Dirt Cheap by Sarah Nicole Lemon

Lumberjanes: Beware The Kitten Holy by Noelle Stevenson, Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, and Brooke Allen

Fryderyk Chopin by Alan Walker

Before There Was Mozart by Lesa Cline-Ransome

The Other Mozart by Hugh Brewster and Eric Velasquez

Podcast recommendation: The Open Ears Project

Murder in G Major by Alexia Gordon (tw: mental illness slurs)

The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune

Alexis Hall (For Real)

Cat Sebastian

Lady Sherlock series by Sherry Thomas (A Study in Scarlet Women) (TW sexual abuse of children)

A Death of No Importance by Mariah Fredericks (Jane Prescott #1)