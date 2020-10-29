Enjoy A Nice Dose of Pettiness

Amanda and Jenn discuss fantasy heists, novellas, historical fiction about Italy, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community, Book Trip, by C.J. Duarte, and Creatures by Crissy Van Meter, now in paperback from Algonquin Books.

Alone by EJ Noyes, Mine by Georgia Beers, and The Secret of Sleepy Hollow by Andi Marquette (rec’d by Wynnde)



The Deluxe Transitive Vampire: The Ultimate Handbook of Grammar for the Innocent, the Eager, and the Doomed, Revised Edition by Karen Gordon (rec’d by Diane)

First off, I just wanted to say that I started listening to your podcast a couple of weeks ago and it’s now one of my favourites! I have so many books to add to my TBR pile.



I teach grade nine English, and every day I read out loud to my class from a YA novel. We do a little work with the novel, but I am trying to get them to associate reading with enjoyment for the most part since they generally don’t read on their own.



Right now we are reading Scythe by Neal Shusterman and they are loving it so far! Every time I stop reading they want me to continue (possibly because they want to get out of doing work but I want to give them the benefit of the doubt). I think they like it because it has a little bit of a darker premise and of course it has some good twists and turns.



Do you have any YA recommendations for novels that are similar to Scythe but would be good to read out loud to a wide range of reading abilities? I’m looking for something that is action packed and also a little thought provoking. Dystopias are popular with them but it’s not a deal breaker if you don’t recommend any; it’s good to expand their horizons once in a while. A little romance is okay, but nothing too over the top.



-Molly

2. I love reading but as the holidays approach I find myself with less and less time so I’m always getting my library books returned to the library half-finished.



Do you have any recommendations for novellas for a quick and satisfying read. I like sci-fi/fantasy, horror, thrillers, mystery and historical. No romance please. Bonus if it’s a woman writer.



-Jayme

I’m looking for a book where you cheer for the villain. I’m NOT looking for a book about hitler or trump. Something kind of silly and fun. When you were watching the roadrunner and coyote, sometimes you wanted the coyote’s plan to work. Or the mad scientist in any cartoon ..sometimes you just want him to have a good day and take over the world. Please no graphic novels or comic books. I want a good novel to get lost in. I’m attaching my goodreads link

-Jessica

4. My 12 year old son has recently become very interested in WWII. I’m hoping for middle-grade or slightly above books that discuss the history and also the history of those who lived through it. He is more interested in nonfiction, but he would also likely appreciate a fiction that still explains the history.

-Monica

5. I read a pretty eclectic selection and even in non-pandemic years I go through a couple books a week. Right now I’m looking for total escapism and not anything even close to reality. I’ve been diving in deeper to different categories that I like, but what I’m really looking for right now are sci-fi/fantasy heist stories. I loved the Rogues of the Republic series by Patrick Weekes, but I’m having trouble finding anything comparable. Any suggestions.

-Becky

6. Hello! I visited Rome and Sicily (where my mom was born) last year and fell in love with the deep history of Italy. Since we can’t go there right now due to COVID, I have been reading a lot about the history of Italy – specifically Rome and Siicily. But all I have been able to find are non-fiction books which are fine. But, historical fiction is my jam! Do you have any recommendations for historical fiction that take place in Italy? I read a lot about WW2 so preferably before 1900.

-Renee

7. So as I’m sitting here watching the first presidential debate, there’s a part of me that just wants to forget about American politics for awhile and maybe learn about someone else’s. I feel like I’m so hyper-focused on the political topography here in America, but I have no idea how other countries’ governments work. I’m curious if you guys have any recommendations for books that could help me understand the politics and government of other countries, particularly ones that are known for being very stable. Some countries I would be interested in learning about off the top of my head are Switzerland, Denmark and New Zealand, but open to learning about any country.

-an exhausted american

Want by Cindy Pon

Warcross by Marie Lu (tw: harm to children)

Two Old Women by Velma Wallis

The Tea Master and the Detective by Aliette De Bodard (tw: PTSD, harm to women and children)

Renegades by Marissa Meyer

Hench by Natalie Zina Walschots (tw: graphic violence)

Paper Wishes by Lois Sepahban

When My Name Was Keoko by Linda Sue Park

Foundryside by Robert Jackson Bennett (tw: slavery)

The Gilded Wolves by Roshani Chokshi (tw: depiction of violent anti-Semitism; racism; child-abuse)

The Vatican Princess by CW Gortner

Juliet by Ann Fortier (rec’d by Jess Pryde)

How to Be Danish by Patrick Kingsley

Incarceration Nations by Baz Dreisinger