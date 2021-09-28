This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Alice and Kim highlight nonfiction books by Hispanic and Latinx authors.

Nonfiction in the News

Historian of Race in America Gets an Unusual Four-Book Deal [New York Times]

2021 National Book Award Longlists [NPR]

New Nonfiction

America Calling: A Foreign Student in a Country of Possibility by Rajika Bhandari

Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes: Essays by Phoebe Robinson – Tiny Reparations Books

No Cure for Being Human: (And Other Truths I Need to Hear) by Kate Bowler

True Raiders: The Untold Story of the 1909 Expedition to Find the Legendary Ark of the Covenant by Brad Ricca

Weekly Theme: Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic American Heritage Month 2021

Who is Hispanic? [Pew Research Center]

Hispanic Or Latino? A Guide For The U.S. Presidential Campaign [NPR]

Once Upon a Quinceanera: Coming of Age in the USA by Julia Alvarez

My Sister: How One Sibling’s Transition Changed Us Both by Selenis and Marizol Leyva

The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border by Francisco Cantú

From Coveralls to Zoot Suits : The Lives of Mexican American Women on the World War II Home Front by Elizabeth Rachel Escobedo

Quick Mentions

Reading Now

KIM: Harlem Shuffle: A Novel by Colson Whitehead

ALICE: My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones



CONCLUSION

