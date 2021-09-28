Episode 93
Hispanic Heritage Month
Nonfiction in the News
Historian of Race in America Gets an Unusual Four-Book Deal [New York Times]
2021 National Book Award Longlists [NPR]
New Nonfiction
America Calling: A Foreign Student in a Country of Possibility by Rajika Bhandari
Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes: Essays by Phoebe Robinson – Tiny Reparations Books
No Cure for Being Human: (And Other Truths I Need to Hear) by Kate Bowler
True Raiders: The Untold Story of the 1909 Expedition to Find the Legendary Ark of the Covenant by Brad Ricca
Weekly Theme: Hispanic Heritage Month
National Hispanic American Heritage Month 2021
Who is Hispanic? [Pew Research Center]
Hispanic Or Latino? A Guide For The U.S. Presidential Campaign [NPR]
Once Upon a Quinceanera: Coming of Age in the USA by Julia Alvarez
My Sister: How One Sibling’s Transition Changed Us Both by Selenis and Marizol Leyva
The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border by Francisco Cantú
From Coveralls to Zoot Suits : The Lives of Mexican American Women on the World War II Home Front by Elizabeth Rachel Escobedo
Quick Mentions
- In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado
- The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
- Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz
Reading Now
KIM: Harlem Shuffle: A Novel by Colson Whitehead
ALICE: My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones
CONCLUSION
