Episode 392
High-Brow Scream Queen

Episode Archive View All Podcasts

Jeff and Rebecca discuss some listener feedback, some bookseller discontent with Bookshop, Stephanie Meyer selling 1 million books in a week, and more.

This episode is sponsored by:

Flatiron Books, publishers of Court of Lions by Somaiya Daud

His & Hers by Alice Feeney

Read or Dead, Book Riot’s mystery/thriller podcast!

Book Riot’s TBR

Discussed in this episode:

HOLY CATS Midnight Sun sells 1 million copies in first week

Follow-up: SC librarian who was pushed out over Drag Queen Story Hour getting a settlement

Eyeballs emoji for the ABA’s undisclosed investment in Bookshop

LA Times Festival of the Book going online:

Merriam-Webster has a podcast

Running items: is Elizabeth Moss OK?

Have a listen to our mystery/thriller podcast, Read or Dead!